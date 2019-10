Patterson High homecoming

Submitted Photo

Patterson High School’s homecoming proclamation was signed by Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, declaring the week of Oct. 20-26 Homecoming Week for the school. The mayor was joined by Patterson High School’s homecoming court and principal. Top row left: Seth Arnold, Julius Albert, Randy Paul, Wyatt Andrews, Javin Turner, Chris Acosta, Kai Schexnayder, Elijah Williams and Jonathan Brown. Middle row: Alli Blakeman, Alexis Johnson, Briyanna Butler, Kadin Dinger, James Gash, Treylon Bennett, Gabrielle Marcel, Eryelle Singleton and Emma Marin. Seated: Madelyn Harrington, Victoria Rideau, Emily Kimbell, Patterson High Principal Lane Larive, Grogan, Sierra Everitt, Makenna Lagarde and Layla Giroir.