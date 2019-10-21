Passenger killed in two-vehicle accident in St. Mary Parish

Franklin – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on La. 182 near Penn Road in St. Mary Parish. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Donna C. Dupre of Jeanerette.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Donna Dupre was a passenger in a 2019 Honda Civic being driven southbound on Penn Road by 20-year-old Kylan Dupre. For unknown reasons, Kylan Dupre failed to yield at the stop sign as she entered La. 182. Upon doing so, the Honda was struck by a westbound 2008 Kia Sorrento.

Despite being properly restrained, Donna Dupre suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kylan Dupre, along with the driver of the Kia, and the passenger of the Kia were all properly restrained and were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seat belt greatly increases your chances of survival. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.