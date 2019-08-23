Officer's good deed going viral

The Morgan City Police Department’s mission statement says, “The Morgan City Police Department exists to serve the citizens of and visitors to Morgan City.”

On Monday, Officer Paul Ratcliff lived up to the words.

Around 4:40 p.m. Monday, during a storm, Ratcliff responded to a complaint call at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on La. 70 in Morgan City. After fulfilling what needed to be done at the complaint call, Ratcliff saw a man in need. The man was disabled and did not have transportation.

According to Stacy LeBoeuf, who observed the event as it took place, “The officer was in his unit and was speaking to the gentleman and next thing I saw was the gentleman getting in the back [of the unit] on his own free will. It was still raining a little at this time and the gentleman was also on crutches.”

Just less than 1.5 inches of rain were recorded from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Berwick Locks.

LeBoeuf recognized what she labeled as compassion and took a picture of the gentleman getting into the police unit. She posted the picture on a social media site where the public began to react. The photo quickly attracted comments online, thanking and praising the department and the officer.

LeBoeuf said she shared the photo to Facebook because “there is too much negativity out there. We always need to remember that good things happen, too.”

Morgan City Police Department shared LeBoeuf’s picture on their own social media website around 4 hours after her original posting. They thanked LeBoeuf for capturing their officer being of service and informed the public that “one of Morgan City’s Police Officers handling a complaint was captured doing a good deed. One of our officers encountered a disabled citizen stranded during the severe weather. The officer was able to give him a safe ride home.”

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said he is proud of his officer who was seen performing a “service to the community.” Blair said he appreciated the reminder to the citizens that the “police department is here to protect and serve the public. It’s refreshing to see an officer take initiative and render aid for the public.”