Moore has been writing since '95

Pastor Darlene Moore has been writing since 1995.

Though an author and artist, Moore is probably best known to the Franklin community as the pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, on Main Street.

Her first work was titled: I am the Preacher’s Child; and her latest work, Prayers for Married Couples, comes in two volumes, both of which are available now.

She said of her newest offering, “It started as a celebration of family. My mother and father celebrated 60 years of marriage, and after my mother and son passed unexpectedly last year, my dad and I were just sitting and talking, and I had already started writing some prayers, and I asked Dad what was the theme that kept them on their 60-year journey, and from that conversation I just wrote as prayers kept coming.”

Moore’s husband, Brick McFall, is working with her on Volume III, and said, “As a Christian couple, our love is centered around our faith. And as a couple, Darlene and I have always centered our relationship around prayer. The best moments in our life are times spent praising, praying and worshipping together.”

Moore stated that she thinks the book is important because, “It helps strengthen marriages in a time when we are challenged on every side.”

The first volume was released last November by Xlibris, and volume two was released by the same house in June, but due to COVID-19, is being marketed only now.

“The book offers help,” Moore said. “It offers hope. It highlights holding on and not being despondent. I just really wanted to get it out there for people to purchase, utilize, and benefit from it.”

Moore grew up in Mandeville, and said the Bayou Teche has always had a special place in her heart. She said it remains a hang-out spot for her after church services, where she said she sees plenty of couples and families.

“I just want people to know that there are resources and books that can assist, and can be utilized in a creative way, because the book can be read individually as well as collectively,” she said.

For more information visit:

darlenemoore777@gmail.com

or the Xlibres website.