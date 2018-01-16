Krewe of Head Start Parade will roll at 1 p.m. Feb. 3

Staff Report

The 2018 St. Mary/Vermilion CAA Head Start Krewe of Head Start Parade is set to roll down the streets of Franklin at 1 p.m. Feb. 3. This year’s theme is Soaring into the Future. “We want to get the word out about our ever-evolving agency and great things happening in the Community Action and Head Start world,” said CEO Almetra J. Franklin. “What better time to do that than during Carnival time when joy and fun and festivities are ever present.”

This year’s grand marshal is Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin. There will also be a Best Truck Contest for the best looking pickup truck on the road. ATVs (four-wheelers, UTVs and mini tractors) are welcomed to enter.

Entry fees are being waiv ed for all DJs wanting to participate in the parade. Line up begins at 10 a.m. at the Franklin Senior High School parking lot. The parade route is approximately two miles and leaves from the high school turns onto Main Street and proceeds through downtown Franklin.

The deadline for all parade entries is 3 p.m. Jan. 31. An entry form may be obtained at the St. Mary CAA Central Office, 1407 Barrow St. in Franklin. This form must be completed and returned along with a copy of a driver’s license and proof of insurance. For more information, please contact David Teno or Jeffery Beverly at 337-828-5703.

Fees for participants are as follows:

--Floats and flatbeds $35

--Trucks and cars $25

--Dance/drill teams $10

--Motorcycles/four-wheelers $10

--Walkers $5

In addition to the parade, the St. Mary Parish Early Childhood Network, of which St. Mary CAA is lead Agency, is hosting a coordinated enrollment event prior to the start of the parade. This will be held in the parking lot of Franklin Senior High School beginning at 10 a.m.

am until 1:00 pm. Parents of

pre-school aged children are invited to come and early enroll their child for any of the following schools in St. Mary Parish:

• A Child’s Place Learning Center Barney & Baby Bop #2 Chitimacha Tribal School

• Glencoe Charter School Joslyn’s Fun Learning Center Pam’s Personal Touch

• St. Mary CAA Head Start Verdunville Outreach Daycare St. Mary Parish School Board

• Yaamahana Child Development Center (All schools serving pre-k)

For more information, please call Mary Grim Howard at 337-828-5703.