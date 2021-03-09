Article Image Alt Text

Human remains found near Franklin identified

Tue, 03/09/2021 - 7:26pm
Staff Report

Human remains found near Franklin in January have been identified as those of a Lafayette woman.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said the deceased has been identified as Casey Marie Collins, 39.
Smith said hunters discovered the remains in a wooded area 10 miles north of Franklin on Jan. 8, notifying the sheriff’s office just before noon.
Deputies and detectives retrieved the remains, and detectives, using the CODIS system, identified them.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, Smith said, and the public is asked to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office with any information that may assist in the case.

