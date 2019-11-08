Article Image Alt Text

Honoring veterans

Fri, 11/08/2019 - 1:32pm

Patterson Garden Club and the city of Patterson hosted the Blue Star Marker Veterans Service Friday at Patterson Junior High School. Attendants were welcomed by Mayor Rodney Grogan. Lt. Col. Cory M. Williams of the Morgan City High JROTC program was the guest speaker. A rifle team demonstration was performed during the event by three of Morgan City High School’s JROTC cadets. A tribute of flowers was presented by members of American Legion Posts 242, American Legion Post 589, Veterans of Foreign Wars Oil Center Post 4222, and the Marine Corps League.

