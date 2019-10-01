Article Image Alt Text

Homecoming Week proclaimed

Tue, 10/01/2019 - 10:02am

Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi has signed a proclamation declaring this week as Homecoming Week at Morgan City High. Events include a parade at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a jambalaya dinner and pep rally at 7 p.m. Morgan City hosts Patterson at 7 p.m. Friday in the homecoming footballa game. The king will be crowned at the dance court presentation at 9 p.m. Saturday. Homecoming court members are, front row from left: Kameron Patereau, Aymie Pearce, Juliet Thibodeaux, Leah Stockstill, Hannah Adams and Mylin Wilson. Back row: Anaria Clark, Drew Angeron, Sarajane Nini, Tylor Mayon, Madison Williams, Myllah Brown, Mackenley Landry and Aaliyah Davis.

