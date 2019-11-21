Here's the latest list of holiday activities

Here’s an updated list of holiday activities in the Tri-City area:

—Moonlight Monday, Nov. 25, 5-8 p.m. Start holiday shopping in downtown Morgan City. Get a card punched at all participating locations and turn it in for a chance to win a prize. Merchants will have their own specials and discounts plus vendors will be in The Green Room at Bay City Bistro as well as some craft items at The Everett Street Gallery. Plugged In will be singing Christmas carols. A Moonlight Meal ticket for ground meat spaghetti over penne pasta with a salad and a dinner roll from Bay City Bistro are available through advanced sales for $10 until Nov. 20. Tickets are available from The Frame Shop, Wildflower Boutique, Southern Roots Salon and Spa, Café JoJo’s, Bay City Bistro, Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery, the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium and Main Street board members. Tickets can also be invoiced through Square and tickets will be mailed once the invoice is paid. Email b.price@cityofmc.com for more information.

—Morgan City annual Christmas lighting ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m., at the shrimp boat in the median of Brashear Avenue, Morgan City. Free for the public.

—Berwick Christmas under the lights, Thursday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m., at the Berwick Lighthouse located on the riverfront. Meet and greet with Santa at the Lighthouse, cookies and hot chocolate will be served and Christmas music will be played. Free for the public.

—Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 5-9 p.m., at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Holiday shopping will be available with 46 booths including crafts, boutiques, treats, services and more. Entry is free. Pictures with Santa will be available for purchase.

—Marine Corps. Christmas Concert, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. This is a family-friendly production featuring selections from the Concert and Jazz Bands. The performance is free and open to the public. If able, bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots to help a child in need.

—Christmas in the Swamp, Sunday, Dec. 8, 5-7 p.m., at Cypress Park, 725 Myrtle Street in Morgan City. Crossing Place Church will be hosting this free event. There will be food, games and sweets as well as a gift for every child. There also will be a movie and pictures with Santa.

—24th Annual Christmas Tree Festival and Open House, Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30- 7 p.m. at Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum, 118 Cotton Road in Patterson. The museum invites groups that would like to decorate one of the museum’s lobby trees for the festival. The tree will be provided, the group provides the decorations. Decorations involving themes in aviation, flight, space, cypress industry, local and or state history and culture are encouraged. The team producing the best tree will win a pizza party. The top three teachers or group leaders will be rewarded with gift certificates. Trees must be decorated by Tuesday, Dec. 10. To reserve a tree, call 985-399-1268.

—Berwick’s Second Annual Mistletoe Market, Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Berwick Civic Center. Holiday shopping will be available.

—Patterson Christmas in Morey Park, Lighted Boat parade, Saturday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. Boat entry, $25. Prizes awarded: first place, $300; second place, $200; and third place, $100. Gumbo will be sold for $5, with sweets, popcorn and hot chocolate costing .50.

—29th annual “Christmas by Candlelight” on Bernice Street, Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:30-9 p.m. (if it rains, event will be postponed to Dec. 21). Santa Clause will be on hand to visit with children. Cornerstone Ministries, under the direction of Herb and Anita Stanley, will provide a puppet show. Other musical entertainment will be available. Refreshment tables will be located at designated homes along the street for those who tour the decorations on foot. Traffic for those wishing to ride through will be one-way, entering at Cottonwood Street and exiting on Redwood Street.

A container will be placed at the Cottonwood Street entrance for donations of canned goods or money that will be donated to St. Mary Outreach for distribution in the community. No parking on the street and no bicycles or skateboards on the sidewalk.

—Christmas Movie Night, Saturday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., at the Berwick Civic Center. Meet and take pictures with Santa from 6-7 p.m.

The movie, Arthur Christmas, will begin at 7 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and popcorn will be served. This is a free event for the entire family and pillows and blankets are welcome.

—Plugged In at Lawrence Park, Saturday, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. The event will have the retelling of the story of Christmas and the Christian music group Plugged In. Plugged In will be located at the gazebo. The event is free and chairs and blankets are welcome.