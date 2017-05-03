Gas hike approved in Patterson

Patterson City Council adopted ordinances Tuesday to increase sewer and gas rates for the next 10 years. Rates for residential customers will increase annually, while commercial customer’s rates will increase biannually.

Concerns about the difference in rates for in-town and out-of-town residential and commercial customers sparked debate with citizens and the council before the adoption of the ordinances. Mayor Rodney Grogan said citizens who live outside of the city limit already pay a different gas and sewer rate from an ordinance that passed over 20 years ago.

“This council could have voted to go with a straight flat rate of $25,” Grogan said, “but we chose not to and will break it down into steps.”

Grogan stated that with the proposed sewer and gas rate increase, revenue for the city will not be seen until the year 2020.

City management also introduced ordinances to levy millage rates for general alimony tax and public improvement bond issues for water work for the 2017 tax year. The ordinances introduced proposed no increases in the millage rates.

Reginal Weary, Patterson city accountant, proposed a final draft of the 2017-18 operating and capital budget. Weary suggested that before the adoption of the budget, which could take place at the June 6 council meeting, all the council members should meet for a budget work-shop to explain in detail the proposed budget.

Grogan said that $100,000 of the budget will be used for street repairs for the city.

Councilmember John Rentrop brought up concern that the budget workshop would violate the Sunshine Law, but Grogan said the budget workshop would not be in violation.

Grogan and Chief Patrick LaSalle addressed the complaints about the construction on U.S. 90. Grogan said construction is proposed to be completed at the end of January 2018. LaSalle said the Patterson Police Department will not stop giving citations and that the police department will practice zero tolerance with people who illegally cross over U.S. 90.

In additional business, the council

—Adopted a resolution to proclaim May as Older Americans Month.

—Adopted a resolution to provide legislative support to fully fund the 16th Judicial District Public Defender Office to give competent and fairly compensated defense counsel to indigent citizens

—Patterson Summer Recreation Program will start June 16. Registration is $50 per child.

—Water Meter Re-placement Program has completed specifications and advertisements have been sent off.