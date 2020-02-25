Article Image Alt Text

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux

King of Nike XLIX, Ethan Toups, represented Harry James Potter

Queen of Nike XLIX, Mary Alice Dohmann, represented The Golden Snitch.

Galatea and Nike revelry

Tue, 02/25/2020 - 8:57am
Staff Report

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Sunday was the big day for the Krewe of Galatea, when the krewe's parade rolled though Morgan City, top left and above. The children’s Krewe of Nike followed the Galatea parade. Nike’s theme this year is “Nike Travels to Hogwarts.”

