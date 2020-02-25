The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
King of Nike XLIX, Ethan Toups, represented Harry James Potter
Queen of Nike XLIX, Mary Alice Dohmann, represented The Golden Snitch.
Galatea and Nike revelry
Sunday was the big day for the Krewe of Galatea, when the krewe's parade rolled though Morgan City, top left and above. The children’s Krewe of Nike followed the Galatea parade. Nike’s theme this year is “Nike Travels to Hogwarts.”