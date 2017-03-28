FFH employee of the quarter

The employees of Franklin Foundation Hospital nominated and selected Janice Peltier as Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter in 2017.

Peltier is a House Supervisor and has worked at FFH for 43 years. She received numerous nominations with comments reflecting her personal and professional life.

“Janice is a very caring and compassionate nurse,” said JoEllen Curry, Director of Med Surge and ICU units. “She is always willing to go above and beyond for our patients and families. Janice is very deserving of this recognition.”

