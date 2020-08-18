Fete-Dieu du Teche included local church

LEONVILLE — The muddy Bayou Teche once again served as the artery in which flowed the Fete-Dieu du Teche Eucharistic Procession to commemorate the arrival of the first Acadians in South Louisiana in 1755. The annual event took place on Saturday, which is the Catholic Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the traditional feast day of the Acadians.

The day’s events began with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville.

This year’s Mass, said in Cajun French, was to petition for an end of the COVID-19 pandemic and kicked off the diocese’s Year of St. Joseph marking the 150th anniversary of Pope Pius XI declaring Joseph the patron saint of the universal Church.

During his homily, spoken in English, Deshotel said the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary is “dedicated as a solemnity because it emphasizes an important teaching of our Catholic faith. It’s also a day in which we celebrate the arrival of the Acadians.”

According to the bishop, the feast day “celebrates the teachings of our faith that has been held in the church since the time of the Apostles and taught by the ancient doctors of the church and as an infallible truth by Pope Pius XII in 1950.”

He continued, “The belief states, at the end of her earthly life, the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, did not undergo the normal process of death and bodily decay but was glorified and taken up immediately into heaven. Our celebration of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into heaven is as much a celebration of God’s victory over the ancient enemies of our human race, sin and death.”

Deshotel then remarked on Mary’s role in the church. “From the very beginning of the book of Genesis,” he said, “God foretold He would remedy the consequences of the first sin and that the offspring of the woman would crush the head of the serpent. The woman foretold is Mary, the new Eve. Whereas the first Eve was the cause of sin and death entering into our world, the new Eve, Mary, is the cause of grace and everlasting life entering into our world. Her offspring is Jesus Christ, the Savior of the World.”

The bishop went on to explain how this role brought about the Catholic faith which was practiced by the Acadians. “This faith was held by our forefathers who were expelled from their homes in what is now Nova Scotia,” said the bishop. “Because of their Catholic faith, they lost their land and their fortunes, and some even lost their lives. Some of those who left came to South Louisiana where they could freely live their Catholic faith and culture.”

According to Deshotel, the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary is important to all Christians “because she stands as a sign and reminder for us who will also share in the benefits of her son’s resurrection to new life.” He added, “Our old self dies, but our new life in Christ will rise to a glorious resurrection to also be taken up into heaven following Jesus and Mary.”

He concluded his homily by saying, “Today we beseech the Blessed Virgin Mary, our mother and patroness of our diocese, to pray for us especially during these challenging times. May we always follow her example and answer God’s call with her words, ‘Let it be done to me according to your will.’”

After the Mass, a procession with the Blessed Sacrament and statues of Our Lady and St. Joseph crossed on foot the Bayou Teche Bridge and continued down the boat launch where a caravan of boats was waiting for the procession to continue in the bayou on its way to St. Martinville, where the Acadians settled in South Louisiana after their exile from Acadie.