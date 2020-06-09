Elections rescheduled

On April 14, the governor signed Proclamation No. 46 JBE 2020 to reschedule the presidential preference primary election to July 11 and the municipal general election to Aug. 15.

The July 11 presidential preference primary election is a statewide federal election. This election also includes state and local party office races in 47 parishes, and local and municipal races and propositions in 24 parishes. The Aug. 15 municipal general election includes local and municipal runoffs and propositions in 51 parishes. Five of the 51 parishes have no propositions on the ballot and only have potential run-offs from the July 11 primary.

Because of the Emergency Election Plan, the Secretary of State will work with the clerks of court and parish governing authorities to relocate polling places located in senior citizen centers and nursing homes (these polling places must be relocated). Polling places located in the following may be relocated, depending on the facility:

—Council on aging offices;

—Residential facilities or private homes; and

—Non-public buildings if the owners do not want to hold the election on their property due to conditions caused by COVID-19.

For this reason the polling locations for two precincts in Morgan City have been temporarily relocated for the July 20 and Aug. 15 elections.

PRECINCT 38 – Health Unit/911 Bldg has been moved to Morgan City High School, and

PRECINCT 45 – St. Mary AARP Senior Center has been moved to Wyandotte Elementary School

At this time, this is only temporary, for the July 20 and Aug. 15 elections only. All voters in these two precincts will be receiving new voter identification cards in the mail noting the new polling location. Cards are being mailed out the week of June 1. Voters not receiving new cards can call the Registrar of Voters Office at (337)828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.