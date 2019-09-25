Circus will come to town on Oct. 21

Circus Saurus will be performing at Kemper Williams Park, 264 Cotten Road in Patterson, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

Tickets can be bought in advance at www.bigtopshow.com or by calling 580-743-7292. Advanced ticket pricing is $14 for adults and $6 for children.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event for a charge of $24 per adult ticket and $12 per child ticket. Circus Saurus will feature mystical creatures such as unicorns and dinosaurs.

There also will be Asian elephants, acrobats, daredevils, jugglers, clowns, and aerial artists performing under a circus big top tent. For more information and/or tickets visit www.bigtopshow.com.