Christmas, New Year's closings listed

Municipal and parish government all have different closing schedules for Christmas and New Year.

St. Mary Parish offices will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day.

Berwick municipal offices will be closed Dec. 24-26, and Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day.

Morgan City municipal offices will close at noon Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, and be closed all day Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Patterson municipal offices will be closed Dec. 25-26, and Jan. 1-2, 2020.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill will close at noon Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, and be closed all day Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Republic Services, which services Morgan City, will not collect garbage on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Collection in Morgan City will take place on the next scheduled dates of Dec. 28, and Jan. 4, 2020.

Pelican Waste & Debris will not collect its routes on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. According to the Pelican spokeswoman, those routes will run the next day.

The Daily Review will not publish a newspaper on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and the office will be closed to allow workers time with their families. The newspaper office also will be closed all day on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.