Chi Chapter grant-in-aid

Madison Boudreaux, a senior at Franklin High School, received a $300 grant-in-aid from Chi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Madison, center, plans to attend LSU majoring in agricultural and extension education and in animal science. Each year Chi Chapter awards this grant to a female graduate who plans to attend college and will major in education. Representing Chi Chapter are, from left: Alecia Rabalais, treasurer, and Karen Marin, president. (Submitted Photo)