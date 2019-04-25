Charenton native nominated for Udall scholarship

LSU University Relations announced Tuesday, McKaila Darden, a native of Charenton, is one of four LSU students vying for the Udall Scholarship.

Darden is a junior majoring in natural resource ecology and management. She is a member of the Native American Student Organization at LSU and serves as Student Government College of Agriculture special events chair and as a College of Agriculture student ambassador with Les Voyageurs.

Darden hopes to devote her career to the management of renewable natural resources as a public land manager.

She received an honorable mention from the Udall Foundation last year.

The Udall Foundation is one which awards scholarships to college sophomores and juniors for leadership, public service, and commitment to issues related to Native American nations or to the environment.

McKaila Darden, along with three other LSU students, will compete with students from universities across the country for the chance to be named a 2019 Udall Scholar. Students are selected through an internal competition at LSU in order to compete for the scholarship.

In 2019, the Udall Foundation anticipates awarding 50 scholarships of up to $7,000 each.