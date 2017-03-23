CASA rep asks for PC support; 4F previews next health event

Holly LeBlanc, the advocate supervisor for CASA of the 16th Judicial District Court system, appeared before the St. Mary Parish council Wednesday.

CASA works alongside the Department of Children, Schools and Families’ attorneys and judges “as an extra set of eyes to help advocate for the child.” LeBlanc asked that council members and Franklin residents enlist as board members and volunteer mentors.

To be a mentor or board member, the volunteer must be at least 21 years old, participate in an interview and be willing to provide a background check and references. In addition, volunteers must complete 30 hours of training, which can be completed online in a five-week training program. CASA is in need of male role models.

CASA is also in need of financial support, as they lost their funding in January 2016. LeBlanc believes that the influx of board members and volunteers “will lead to potential funding.”

In other business, Dawn Kaiser-Melancon and Ed “Tiger” Verdin also addressed the council. Kaiser-Melancon is the president of Fit, Fun & Fabulous in Franklin, an event that promotes health and wellness. She asked that the council provide funding for an event on Oct. 7.

“We’re on the mark with this program; we’re on the mark with our event,” Kaiser-Melancon said. “And if we can continue to build this, we can continue to reach more people, (and) we’re going to have more success stories.

Councilman Rev. Craig Mathews moved to allocate $2,000 to go into Fit, Fun & Fabulous’s fund. The council approved.