CAA January's Senior Feeding Program

St. Mary Community Action Agency's CEO Almetra J. Franklin encourages all St. Mary Parish senior citizens to come out and receive their dinners during January's Senior Feeding Program. The meal for Morgan City seniors is Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the AARP building on Chenault Street. Franklin/Baldwin senior citizens' dinner is Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Franklin Recreation Center located at 505 Haifleigh St in Franklin. Both dinners begin at 11:00 am to 12 noon and will be "drive thru” only due to Covid-19 regulations.

The dinners are sponsored by St. Mary CAA and St. Mary Parish Government.

For any questions or inquiries, contact the St. Mary CAA Central office at (337) 828-5703.