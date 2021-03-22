CAA Commodities

Almetra J. Franklin, CEO, announces that St. Mary Community Action Agency, Inc. and, Food for Families Program will distribute commodities on

Friday, March 26, 2021.

Due to federal COVID -19 Regulations, a “no touch” policy will remain in place, therefore recipients will be required to give their names and stay in their vehicles. The commodities will then be placed in their vehicles for them. Distribution in Berwick will begin at 7:30 AM and distribution in Franklin will begin at 7:30 AM. You must pick up food boxes by 12:00 noon and if not, you will not be able to pick them up the following week. If you have any questions, please contact the St. Mary CAA central office at (337) 828-5703.

For all participants who pick up their food boxes, this applies to the following distribution locations

Berwick Civic Center

300 Pattie Drive, Berwick , LA

St. Mary CAA Office Building

1407 Barrow Street, Franklin, LA