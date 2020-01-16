Berwick's Beacon Shines On award recepients

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux

Luke Orlando, a senior at Berwick High School, was named Berwick High School’s Student of the Year. He has maintained a 4.0 GPA and is a member of several extra-curricular organizations. Shown from left: Councilman Raymond Price, Councilwoman Colleen Askew, Arthur, Orlando, councilmen Lud Henry, Kevin Hebert and James Richard.