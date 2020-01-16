The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Luke Orlando, a senior at Berwick High School, was named Berwick High School’s Student of the Year. He has maintained a 4.0 GPA and is a member of several extra-curricular organizations. Shown from left: Councilman Raymond Price, Councilwoman Colleen Askew, Arthur, Orlando, councilmen Lud Henry, Kevin Hebert and James Richard.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Kady Hewitt was named Berwick High School’s Teacher of the Year. She teaches advanced math dual enrollment with Southern University, pre-calculus/trigonometry dual enrollment with Northwestern State University, calculus and business math. She's shown with the mayor and council members.
Berwick's Beacon Shines On award recepients
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur and Berwick Town Council recognized two individuals for the monthly Beacon Shines Award at Tuesday night’s Berwick Town Council meeting, Luke Orlando and Kady Hewitt.