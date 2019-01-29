Babes of Broadway here Feb. 12

Babes of Broadway will perform at the next Community Concert Association show at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Community Concert Association season subscriptions are available at $45 per adult and $10 for students K-12. Single event tickets are available for $25 (adults) and $5 (students K-12). All tickets may be purchased at the door. Two additional concerts remain. See www.morgancitycca.biz for more information.

According to promotional information, the Babes of Broadway are paying tribute to the female pioneers of Broadway and the Great White Way.

“The powerhouse, all-female cast of eight sensational singer-dancers will be performing your favorite selections from hit shows like ‘Waitress,’ ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘Sweet Charity’ and more.

“There’s always magic in the air on ‘42nd Street.’ You’ll see everything from ‘Dreamgirls,’ to ‘Cats’ and even ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’

Morgan City Live Community Concert Association of Morgan City Inc., formed in 1947 to bring world-class entertainment to the tri-city area of Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson, as well as the rest of St. Mary Parish and surrounding parishes.

Under a new partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens (60+) who live in St. Mary Parish is available Please call at least 24 hours prior to concert to arrange transportation.