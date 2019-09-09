Voter registration deadline is Wednesday

The St. Mary Parish registrar of voters announced that the last day to register in person or by mail for the Oct. 12 election is Wednesday, Sept. 11. This is the 30-day close of books deadline.

The GeauxVote, 20-day deadline for electronic voter registration is Saturday, Sept. 21.

Early voting for the Oct. 12 election begins on Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 5, excluding Sunday. Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On the ballot are the following offices and issues: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture and forestry, commissioner of insurance, BESE District 3, state House District 50, state House District 51, sheriff, clerk of court, parish president, Parish Council Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11, and Law Enforcement Sub-District No. 1, where a 15-mill tax renewal will be on the ballot.

Call the Registrar of Voters Office at (337) 828-4100 for more information.