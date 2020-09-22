Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 18-21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 18

7:03 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

7:50 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Alarm.

8:11 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal.

8:28 a.m. Roderick Street near Wytchwood Drive; Accident.

10:25 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.

10:30 a.m. Sixth and South Everett streets; Mentally unstable person.

11:23 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:30 a.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

12:55 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Fight.

1 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Animal.

1:04 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Assistance.

2:28 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

2:33 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:42 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Harassment.

2:53 p.m. Chester Bowles and General Patton streets; Unregistered vehicle.

2:53 p.m. Youngswood Road; Animal.

3:13 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Suspicious person.

3:38 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Harassment.

3:46 p.m. Ochsner; St. Mary Assistance.

3:52 p.m. Fifth Street near Duke Street; Intoxicated person.

3:53 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

4:37 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite; Street Alarm.

6:09 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problem.

6:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.

6:45 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:06 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

7:12 p.m. 500 block of General McArthur; Loud music.

7:48 p.m. Ditch Avenue; Reckless operation.

7:48 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.

8:06 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

8:11 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Front Street; Complaint.

8:58 p.m. 800 block of Hickory Street; Complaint.

8:59 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.

9:23 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:34 p.m. Belanger Street; Reckless operation.

10:53 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Loud music.

11:45 p.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

Saturday, Sept. 19

12:06 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

12:15 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Welfare concern.

2:08 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.

7:52 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

8:57 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:20 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

12:01 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Harassment.

1:44 p.m. Leona Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.

1:55 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.

2:30 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Medical.

3:40 p.m. Roderick Street; Juvenile problem.

4:14 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Loud music.

5:43 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problem.

6:08 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

6:14 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

6:22 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Animal complaint.

6:40 p.m. Roderick Street; Disturbance.

7:36 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Juvenile problem.

7:54 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

8:08 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Complaint.

8:09 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

9:35 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

9:40 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal complaint.

10:10 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Warrant.

10:19 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.

10:30 p.m. 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Disturbance.

10:32 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.

10:37 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

10:39 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Suspicious subject.

10:41 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.

10:45 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.

11:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Sunday, Sept. 20

1:08 a.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

4:08 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Burglary.

7:13 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Medical.

9:27 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:46 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Lost/found property.

10 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Unauthorized use of property.

11:25 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

12:52 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

12:53 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Mentally ill person.

1:45 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Animal.

1:51 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:57 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Welfare check.

2:27 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Standby.

2:45 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:36 p.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.

4:43 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.

4:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Standby.

7:14 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.

9:05 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Lost and found.

9:18 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Telephone harassment.

10:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

Monday, Sept. 21

1:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

3:07 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.

3:15 a.m. La 70; Utility