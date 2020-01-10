Federal judge nominee introduced to Senate
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 12:41pm
Submitted Photo
Donald Joseph testifies Wednesday at his confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate. He was introduced by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge.
Submitted Photo
