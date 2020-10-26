Patterson D holds the line

The Berwick offense entered Patterson territory time after time in Saturday’s District 9-3A opener for both teams in Patterson.

But every time, the Patterson defense was up to the task, holding the Panthers scoreless in a 21-0 victory.

Randan Paul led the Lumberjacks’ defensive effort with three interceptions.

While the game was scheduled for Friday night, it was postponed until Saturday due to lightning.

Offensively, Patterson used two big plays in the first half for touchdowns, while adding another score late.

The Lumberjacks got on the scoreboard with 4:12 left in the first quarter when Tylon Walton connected with K.J. Paul for a 20-yard touchdown completion. Jose Riveria, who was 3-for-3 on extra points, completed his first of the day.

The Lumberjacks added another touchdown about midway through the second quarter when Joseph Larson completed a short pass to Walton, who turned the completion into a 98-yard touchdown play, and Patterson subsequently extended its lead to 14-0.

The Lumberjacks added their final touchdown with 10.3 seconds remaining in the game when Larson connected with Walton on an 18-yard pass that was tipped by the Berwick defense.

Patterson had 361 yards of offense (87 rushing and 274 passing).

The Lumberjacks used three quarterbacks in Caylon Davis, Larson and Walton. Davis completed 6 of 11 passes for 83 yards and one interception, while Walton was 3 of 4 passing for 25 yards with one touchdown. Larson completed 9 of 17 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns.

Walton led the Lumberjacks’ receivers with three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns, while Paul had nine catches for 43 yards and one score.

Darion Robertson led the run game with 12 carries for 90 yards.

While Berwick didn’t put up big-time yardage, the Panthers certainly had their chances with numerous trips throughout the game into Patterson territory.

Berwick finished the game with 130 yards of offense (97 rushing and 33 passing).

Jayden Milton led Berwick’s run game with 19 carries for 45 yards, while Andre Engleton had five carries for 33 yards.

Cru Bella completed 5 of 19 passes for 33 yards with three interceptions.

Kaeden Thomas was his leading receiver with two catches for 21 yards.

Centerville defeats Central Catholic

Centerville outscored Central Catholic 18-7 in the second half to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 24-15 victory in the Eagles’ homecoming.

It was Centerville’s first varsity victory against Central Catholic in school history.

While Centerville trailed 7-6 at halftime, the squad scored on their opening drive of the second half on a Nico Derouen 1-yard run with 6:41 remaining for a 12-7 lead.

The Bulldogs added two more scores on Tyler Gunner runs of 75 yards with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter and a 62-yard run with 11:35 remaining in the game.

Centerville finished the game with 371 yards, all rushing.

Gunner led Centerville with 11 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while Travis Billiot had 15 carries for 140 yards. Morty Frederick added 10 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown.

In the first half, Central Catholic scored the game’s first touchdown on a two-yard run by Hugh Hamer with 4:39 remaining in the first half. Brett Morrel made the point-after attempt for a 7-0 Eagles’ lead.

Centerville responded on its ensuing drive as the Bulldogs’ Frederick scored on a 2-yard run. The Bulldogs could not convert the two-point run with 27.3 seconds remaining, and the Eagles held a 7-6 lead.

Trailing 24-7 in the fourth, Central Catholic scored its final touchdown on a Damondrick Blackburn 5-yard run.

Hamer converted the two-point run for the final margin.

Central Catholic finished the game with 194 yards of offense (75 rushing and 119 passing).

Caleb O’con completed 9 of 25 passes for 96 yards.

Caleb Menina led the squad with three catches for 44 yards, while Ross Thomas had two receptions for 41 yards.

Blackburn led the Eagles’ ground game with 18 carries for 40 yards and one touchdown, while Hamer had seven carries for 27 yards and one score.

MCHS falls

to Ellender

The Ellender High football team is winners of three in a row.

The Patriots picked up their third consecutive victory after a 61-0 win over Morgan City on Friday night at South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium in Bourg.

Ellender (3-1 overall, 1-0 in District 8-4A) found the end zone nine times and led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter, 48-0 at halftime and 54-0 at the end of the third quarter.

A running clock was used in the second half.

Royal Williams took the opening kickoff back 80 yards for score, running back Tyshaun Hester had 39 yards on the night and scoring runs on 4, 22 and 1 yards and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Perna. Perna also hit Ryan Williams for a 29-yard score.

Perna (6-of-10, 187 yards, two touchdowns) scored on a 4-yard run, and Ryan Williams also threw a 40-yard touchdown to Royal Williams (three catches, 93 yards). Zaviah Bryant added a 47-yard scoring run.

Morgan City fell to 0-4 and to 0-1 in district.

Additional reporting by Kelly McElroy of the Houma Courier.