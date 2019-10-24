Woman arrested in alleged knife assault

A New Iberia woman was arrested and accused of assaulting someone with a knife at a Morgan City residence, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Elaine Nicole Ashmore, 19, of New Horizon Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault and a warrant for simple battery. Officers were called to an Egle Street residence about a disturbance.

Officers were advised Ashmore had assaulted a person at the residence with a knife. Officers were able to speak to witnesses and located the knife used in the assault. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 34 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Amanda Eues, 41, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of violation of a protective order. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Oct. 9. During the investigation, evidence to support the complaint was discovered and a warrant was obtained for Eues’ arrest. On Oct. 21, Eues turned herself in to the Morgan City Police Department. She was jailed.

—Marcus Theon Gray, 34, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Gray turned himself in to the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Spencer Tracy Robin, 43, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for contempt of court. Robin was located in City Court and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Stafford Robertson, 37, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for the charge of contempt of court. Robertson was located in City Court and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Aaron Michael Dinger, 27, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Dinger was transferred from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and the following arrests were reported:

—April Lynn Aucoin, 39, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for theft of a motor vehicle. A deputy was dispatched to Cremo Lane in Patterson in reference to a stolen motor vehicle being located. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day. Upon investigation, contact was made with the suspect, Aucoin. She was jailed with bond set at $5,500.

—Jose Lisandro Barajas, 27, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of violation of protective order. A deputy was dispatched to Foxglove Drive in regard to a violation of a protective order. Deputies learned that there was an active protective order against Barajas, who was present at the residence with the protected person. He was jailed with bond set at $2,500.

—John Francis Gautreaux, 56, of Elizabeth Street in Lockport, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Gautreaux was located at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Center on the above-mentioned warrant. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and jailed with bond set at $5,000.

—Joseph Oscar Robertson, 54, of Whiskey Lane in Tickfaw, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear. Robertson was located at the Claiborne Parish Correctional Center on the above-mentioned warrants. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and jailed with bond set at $4,500.

—Cameron Aucoin, 20, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear.

—Aaron Michael Dinger, 27, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 in the Bayou Vista area observed a vehicle fail to signal prior to turning. The deputy conducted a traffic stop. Through the stop, it was learned that there were active warrants for both Aucoin and Dinger. They were jailed with no bond set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Adrienne Broussard, 34, of Cleveland Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and speeding 65 mph in a 50 mph zone. She was jailed and released on a $2,250.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.