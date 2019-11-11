Unauthorized entry into home results in arrest

Deputies responded to a Bayou Vista home where an intoxicated man made an unauthorized entry, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Shawn Michael Thompson, 42, of Lambert Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and disturbing the peace intoxicated. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in Bayou Vista in reference to a complaint of unauthorized entry. The deputy made contact with the complainant and Thompson. Thompson began to yell and was subsequently jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Keith Jamall Tillman Jr., 23, of Henry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting arrest or officer and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft. The deputy made contact with the complainant and Tillman was developed as the suspect in the theft. Dispatch advised the deputy that Tillman also held an active warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Tillman and he was jailed with no bail set.

—Cory James Leblanc, 38, of Lagonda Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for theft. A deputy went to a residence on Lagonda Lane in reference to Leblanc who held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Leblanc. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Feb. 7.

—Brent H. Parks, 51, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic abuse battery. A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in reference to a disturbance. The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that Parks had become physical with him during an altercation. The deputy located Parks at a residence in Trevino Street. He was jailed with bond set at $2,500.

—Tananna Taneial Polidore, 41, of Tarleton Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Thursday for possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

—Willie James Hayes Jr., 39, of Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Thursday for reckless operation no accident.

A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 West near Calumet observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hayes, and a passenger, Polidore. Through the investigation, drugs were found in Polidore’s possession. Hayes was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Feb. 7. Polidore was jailed with no bail set.

—Jaye Paul Chadwick Bliss, 30, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple criminal damage to property. A corrections deputy observed an incarcerated subject damage a cell. The inmate was charged accordingly and remains incarcerated.

Morgan City Police James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 28 calls of service and the following arrest was made:

—Jamichael D. Bowie, 29, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear. Bowie was located at the Berwick Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.