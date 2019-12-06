Traffic stop scuffle lands Bayou Vista man in jail

A deputy stopped a Bayou Vista man for a traffic violation and wound up making an arrest for resisting an officer, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Kaleb Charles Wood, 25, of 3 B’s in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Thursday on four counts resisting an officer with aggravated force or violence and on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of cocaine and creation or operation of clandestine laboratory.

Deputies were traveling on Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle with only one working brake light. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and three passengers, one identified as Wood. Dispatch advised the deputies that Wood held two active warrants for his arrest. During the arrest, Wood resisted being taken into custody, Smith said. Wood was was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Hank Landry, 43, of Pecan Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday on five warrants for failure to appear on three counts failure to register as a sex offender, failure to pay annual fee and failure to notify change of address. A deputy was dispatched to the St. Mary Parish Branch Office in Morgan City in reference to a subject who wished to turn himself in for active warrants. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Alvontray Bryan Louis, 23, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of forgery. Louis was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for housing from another agency. During booking, a deputy learned that Louis held an active warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Chuck Newsom, 33, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jennifer Bond, 30, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Carol Street in Bayou Vista. Through the search, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the residence. Bond was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court. Newsom was jailed and later released on a $4,500 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Blake Michael Dinger, 26, of Aycock Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of contempt of court. Dinger was located at the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and was placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Kytrell Grogan, 18, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday on charges of hit and run and no insurance.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a local business on La. 182 to investigate a vehicle crash and learned one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Roderick Street and identified the driver as Grogan. A computer check revealed the vehicle Grogan was driving was uninsured. He was jailed.

—Joseph Guillory Soto, 33, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for 13 counts failure to appear.

An officer on patrol came into contact with Soto on La. 182. A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held 13 active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Chance Joseph Boudreaux, 25, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 7 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the charge of possession of an illegally modified firearm. The warrant stems from an investigation and arrest of Boudreaux on Nov. 29. During the investigation, It was determined that one of the firearms he was in possession of was illegally modified. The investigating officer was able to secure an arrest warrant. He was jailed.

—Laurie Janell Pritchett, 37, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Officers were called to a local business on La. 182 in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they were able to identify Pritchett as the person causing the disturbance. She was jailed.

—Steven Norman Caston, 22, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax). An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Seventh Street and conducted a traffic stop. Caston was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of Xanax. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Jodie Aucoin, 35, of Russo Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday on charges of reckless operation and driving while intoxicated-child endangerment. He was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.