Traffic stop leads to arrest on meth charges

Morgan City Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found meth on both the passenger and the driver, leading to the arrest of both, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Ashley Lanclos, 28, of Andreas Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of methamphetamine (under 2 grams).

—Deven Wayne Vining, 26, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine (under 2 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for the charge of failure to appear.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of U.S. 90 and La. 182. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Lanclos and the passenger as Vining. Lanclos was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Vining was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A warrants check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. Lanclos and Vining were jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 112 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Kyle Quante Rhett, 28, of General McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Friday on warrants for 10 counts of failure to appear. Rhett turned himself in to the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Ethan M. Mensman, 22, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Friday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear. Mensman was located at the Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Lisa Taylor Hosey, 54, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, first offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a call for a careless driver in the area of Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Hosey, who was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension. She was jailed.

—Clara Michelle Drexler, 38, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Saturday on warrants for four counts failure to appear. Drexler was located at the Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Jesse Blakeman, 26, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Blakeman on Cypress Street. A warrants check revealed 23rd District Court in Ascension Parish held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Nicholas Paul Kapp, 25, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Kapp on La. 70. A warrants check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Robert John Skipper, 39, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday on warrants for five counts of failure to appear. Skipper was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Kayla Nicole Morin, 30, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Sunday on warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court. Officers came into contact with Morin in the area of Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue. A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City and the 16th District Court held active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Ryan Oneal Cox, 21, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana (under 14 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers came into contact with Cox at a local motel on La. 182. He was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 102 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—David Anthony Landry, 47, of Terry Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of hydrocodone bitartrate, possession of marijuana and possession/distribution/sale of a legend drug without a prescription. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Sylvester Louis Lee Francois Jr., 22, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, resisting an officer by flight, driver must be licensed, expired license plate, expired or no inspection sticker and no insurance. He was jailed and later released on a $4,000 bond.

—Tyler Emmanuel Brewer, 27, of Louisa Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language. He was jailed with bail set at $250.

—Jude Geraldo Franklin, 41, of Clausen Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Friday on charges of resisting arrest or officer and on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer by providing false information, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Robert Charles Martin, 25, of Collins Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of failure to maintain automobile liability insurance, speeding and operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Brittany Shay Everage, 27, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Sunday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, no insurance and on a warrant for theft of goods. She was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Derrick C. Walker Sr., 27, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of stolen things. He was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Robert John Skipper Jr., 39, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Sunday on a Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and contempt of court. He was transferred to another agency.

—Brandon Devon Francis, 31, of Sorrel Road in Jeanerette, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids. He was jailed with bail set at $1,563.

—Alonzo Jacquiese Henry, 25, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft. He was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Tina Marie Weaver, 50, of Cypress Street in Amelia, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft. She was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Matthew Taylor Rollins, 26, of Diane Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Wardell Keith Andrus, 32, of Bogan Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Monday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. He was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Amber Yarbrough, 37, of Ella Boulevard in Houston, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Friday on a warrant for Berwick on the charge of violation of protective order. Officers went to a Berwick address after learning that Yarbrough was present and that she had active warrants through Berwick Police. The warrant stems from an incident on Dec. 12, 2019, in which a complaint was filed with Berwick Police Department concerning Yarbrough and an active protective order had been in place that prohibited Yarbrough from contacting the victim. She was jailed and later released on a $2,500 bond.

—Jennifer Robicheaux, 53, of John Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Officers responded to a residence on John Street after receiving a call about a disturbance. Officers made contact with Robicheaux and another occupant and learned that a disturbance had taken place between the two and that Robicheaux had committed a battery on her husband. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Latasha Thomas, 32, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, no insurance and two headlights required. Officers were patrolling the area of Sixth Street when they observed a vehicle operating with one headlight. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Thomas. Officers learned that Thomas’ driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle she was driving did not have insurance. She was jailed with a $378 bond set.

These three arrests appeared in Monday’s Daily Review and are included here to correct the spelling of the names provided by police:

—Joshua Robertson, 28, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

—Shabbaneika Myles, 27, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

—Taj Broussard, 23, of Hammond Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Officers responded to a residence after receiving a call of narcotic use. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained and officers made contact with Myles, Robertson and Broussard. Marijuana packaged for sale along with a digital scale was located in Myles and Robertson’s bedroom. Officers located a firearm in a vehicle for Broussard that was reported stolen through another parish. A computer check revealed that Broussard was a convicted felon. A small child was present during the time of initial contact and the residence is within 2,000 feet of a church and school. They all were jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Charles Claudel Garrett, 36, of Greek Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Friday on charges of speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance. He was jailed with bond set at $903 and remains incarcerated with a hold for Jasper, Texas.

—Walter William Kidder, 37, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Saturday on charges of no license plate, driver’s license suspended/revoked, motorcycle endorsement required and no insurance. Kidder was transported from the Berwick Police Department and was jailed with bond set at $1,041.

—Jason L. Allen, 35, of North Service Road in Metairie, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Friday on charges of speeding 66 mph in a 55 mph zone, suspended driver’s license and possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (MDMA). He was jailed with no bond set.

Chitimacha Tribal Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

—Troy Estelle, 50, of Carla Court in New Iberia, was arrested on Saturday for a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear for the charge of theft under $300 and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the charge of first offense driving while intoxicated. Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a narcotics investigation and it was learned Estelle had three active warrants. He was jailed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.