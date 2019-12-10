A traffic stop leads to arrest of four for drug charges

A traffic stop on Red Cypress Road led to the arrest of the driver and three passengers for marijuana and crack cocaine they had in the vehicle, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Robert Mitchell Gibson, 58, of McArthur Drive in Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

—Wanda Faye Singleton, 50, of Lanceslin Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

—Denise Marie McBride, 50, of Lockley Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

—Shanna Lynn Jones, 41, of Spencer Loop in New Iberia, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

A deputy was traveling on Red Cypress Road in Patterson when he observed a vehicle with an inoperable taillight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Singleton, and three passengers, Gibson, McBride, and Jones. During the stop, drugs were located in the vehicle. Singleton, Jones, McBride, and Gibson were jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 107 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Lorelyn Marie Gotcher, 33, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. A transportation deputy made contact with Gotcher when she transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. She was jailed and released on a summons to appear in court.

—Johnny Sam Jr., 48, of Eighth Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, switched license plate and failure to honor a written promise to appear. A booking deputy learned that a current inmate, Sam, held an active warrant. He remained jailed with no bail set on the new charge.

—Meg A. Morgan, 29, of Verdunville Road in Franklin, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, turning movements and signals required, and possession of marijuana.

—Mitchell Dale Thompson, 30, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, careless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and failure to comply with accident procedures.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Prairie Road North in Verdunville when he observed a vehicle make a turn without using a proper signal.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Morgan, and a passenger, Thompson. Through the stop, marijuana belonging to Morgan was found. Dispatch also advised the deputy that Morgan’s license was suspended and Thompson held two active warrants for his arrest. Morgan was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 11. Thompson was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Elmer Daniel Reyes, 25, of Lake Palourde Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

—Miguel Lopez Hernandez, 49, of Lake Palourde Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution, possession of fraudulent documents.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Lake Palourde Road in reference to a disturbance in progress and made contact with Reyes and a juvenile, who stated that Reyes had been in an argument with Hernandez.

Through the investigation, Hernandez produced documents that were invalid. Reyes and Hernandez were jailed. Reyes was released on a $535 bond. Bond has not been set for Hernandez.

—Benjamin John Justillian, 27, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespassing.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Bayou Vista for having no operable taillights and made contact with the driver, Justillian. Dispatch advised that Justillian held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with bail set at $400.

—Brandon Michael Scott, 32, of Verdun Lane in Centerville, was arrested at 4:38 a.m. Saturday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of domestic abuse battery, theft, violation of a protective order and entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. A deputy was dispatched to the area of Barrow Street in Amelia in reference to a subject banging on the doors of residences in the area. The deputy located and made contact with the subject, identified as Scott. Dispatch advised that Scott held active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed and released on a judicial release.

—Conley Thomas Jones, 70, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Saturday on seven Morgan City warrants for failure to appear on charges of contempt of court, contempt of court fine, contempt of court failure to complete jail time, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court probation fees. A deputy went to a residence on Joseph Street in reference to locating Jones who held active warrants for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Jones and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center where he was jailed and then transferred to another agency.

—Mikila Monique Henderson, 37, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and brake lights required. A deputy was patrolling the area of Lake Palourde when he observed a vehicle with an inoperable brake light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Henderson. During the stop, marijuana was located. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 11.

—Marco M. Antonio-Leon, 34, of Barrow Street in Amelia, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage, no driver’s license and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. A deputy was patrolling the area of Amelia when he observed a vehicle cross over the solid yellow line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Leon. During the stop, drugs were located. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Brock Matthew Menard, 33, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia. A transportation deputy made contact with Menard when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. He was jailed and released on a $1,500 bond.

—Peter Gerrod Clay, 41, of North Bayou Black, Gibson, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of no headlights, possession of marijuana and on a Terrebonne Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. A deputy was patrolling the area of Amelia when he observed a vehicle without an operable headlamp. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Clay. During the stop, drugs were located and dispatch advised the deputy that Clay held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Kevin James Diggs, 41, of Roy’s Lane in Centerville, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension and no insurance. A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 near Patterson when he observed a vehicle cross the outer white fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Diggs. Dispatch advised the deputy that Digg’s license was suspended. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 11.

—Kristy Renee Rulf, 41, of Carla Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:29 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and license plate lights required. A deputy was patrolling the area of Centerville when he observed a vehicle with no operable license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Rulf. During the stop, marijuana was located. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 11.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 102 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Joshua Bertrand, 41, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Friday on a warrant for the City Court of Morgan City for the charge of failure to appear to pay probation fee. Bertrand was located by officers during a traffic stop. A warrants check on Bertrand showed an outstanding warrant from City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Alicia Bertrand, 35, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft under $1,000. Officers were called to a local business due to a theft and they spoke with a store employee who advised that a female who was identified as Bertrand attempted to leave the store with items she did not pay for. The officer located items that Bertrand did not pay for and she was placed under arrest. She was jailed.

—Rika Crader, 38, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Jesse Reeves, 38, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse batter and for two warrants for the City Court of Morgan City on the charges of failure to appear for no insurance and failure to appear on failure to report an accident.

Officers were called to the Allison Street area after calls were received describing a male and female fighting in a vehicle. Officers spoke with both subjects and determined that a physical altercation took place between them.

Both were jailed.

—Storm Griffin, 20, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10 p.m. Saturday on warrants for failure to appear to pay probation fee to the City Court of Morgan City, to pay fine for window tint, to pay fine for no registration, for trial on the charge of possession of marijuana, for trial on the charge of no driver’s license on person, for trial on the charge of possession of open alcohol container in a motor vehicle and for trial on the charge of expired license plate. Griffin was arrested at Morgan City Police Department on several outstanding warrants from City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Oscar Elizondo, 33, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Friday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, modified exhaust, no registration and no insurance. Officers observed a vehicle traveling west on La. 182 that had a modified exhaust system.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver identified as Elizondo. While speaking with Elizondo it was learned that his driver’s license was suspended and that the vehicle had no registration or insurance.

A search of the vehicle was done at which time methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax and items of drug paraphernalia were located and it was learned that the methamphetamine was destined to be sold. He was jailed.

—Jeffery Allen, 29, of Orange, Texas, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Saturday on charges of two taillights required, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (Subutex), possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on the charge of contempt of court.

An officer traveling on U.S. 90 observed a vehicle with only one functioning tail light. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the officer made contact with Allen.

An odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle so a search was conducted and marijuana, a Subutex pill, and paraphernalia were located. It was learned that Allen also had an outstanding warrant through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed.

—Oscar Elizondo, 33, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Saturday on warrants for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for two counts of failure to comply with drug court. It was learned that Elizondo, who was already incarcerated at the Berwick jail, had outstanding warrants through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was additionally booked and remained jailed.

—Quentin Delco, 37, of Three B Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension.

The Berwick Police Department received a call about a reckless driver on La. 182. Officers responded and located the vehicle in question.

A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with Delco. It was learned that Delco had a suspended driver’s license and was placed under arrest. He was jailed.

—Eduardo Miguel-Lozano, 53, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Sunday on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license. An officer traveling on La.182 observed a vehicle with its emergency flashers on. A courtesy stop was done at which time officers spoke with Miguel-Lozano. A strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from his breath and person. Miguel-Lozano was asked to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests which he agreed and performed poorly on. A driver’s license check revealed that he had never had a driver’s license. Miguel-Lozano was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he provided a breath sample of .207g% BAC. He was jailed.

—Stephanie Smith, 36, of Columbus Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Sunday on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated, speeding 52 mph in a 30 mph zone and driving under suspension. An officer observed a vehicle traveling on La. 182 at a speed of 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and the officer made contact with Smith. While speaking with Smith a strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from her breath and person. Smith was asked to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests which she agreed to do and performed poorly on. A driver’s license check showed that her license was suspended. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where she provided a valid breath sample of .132 g% BAC. She was jailed.

—Lee Wyatt III, 45, of Leesville, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Sunday on charges of failure to yield to emergency vehicles, open container and driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offenses. An officer on U.S. 90 who was conducting a traffic stop observed a vehicle fail to safely move over and yield to an emergency vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and the officer made contact with Wyatt. Open alcoholic beverages were located inside the vehicle and it was learned that Wyatt’s license had been previously suspended for a prior driving while intoxicated charge. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Jarel Jennings-Jones, 36, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

She was jailed with an $841 bond set and later released on her own recognizance.

—Cristian M. Vega, 24, of Broussard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday on charges of failure to signal, no driver’s license, no registration and no moving vehicle inspection sticker. He was jailed with bond set at $821.

—Corey A. Jupiter, 28, of Owens Street in Napoleonville, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone and suspended driver’s license. He was jailed and released on a $596 bond.

—Cristian J.A. Suazo, 23, of Felterman Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Sunday on a charge of no driver’s license. He was jailed and released on a $314 bond.