Shoplifting complaint leads to drug arrests

A business in Bayou Vista called in a complaint for two individuals shoplifting that led to arrests for drugs and theft, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Kilna Patricia Marshall, 45, of La. 182 West in Franklin, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Friday on charges of theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—A juvenile female, 17, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was dispatched to a business on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista in reference to a shoplifting.

A witness observed Marshall put a jacket on herself and the female juvenile and walk out of the store. The deputy made contact with Marshall and the female juvenile.

Through further investigation, drugs were located. Marshall was jailed with no bond set.

The juvenile was released to her guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 105 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Andrew Joseph Paul Hebert, 28, of Patty Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:36 a.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace noise and a warrant for simple battery. A deputy was dispatched to Keller’s Lane in reference to a disturbance. A witness stated to deputies that Hebert was throwing things around the residence and causing a disturbance. It was also learned that Hebert had an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with bond set at $3,000.

—Justin Ross Sons, 29, of La. 20 in Thibodaux, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear. Sons was transported from the Concordia Parish Correctional Center on the above-mentioned warrants. He was jailed with bond set at $21,500.

—Shawn Paul Boudreaux, 40, of Martin Road in Franklin, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Friday on charges of attempted theft and disturbing the peace. A deputy was dispatched to a business on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista in reference to a shoplifting. The deputy located Boudreaux inside of the business.

A witness observed Boudreaux remove the tags off of clothing items and put them on as if the items were his own, Smith said.

Boudreaux was also going around the business asking shoppers for money and a ride. He was jailed with bond set at $2,000.

—Carlton Ben Cosey, 37, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear. Cosey was located at the Terrebonne Parish jail on the above-mentioned warrant. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and jailed with no bond set.

—Samantha Shaw, 21, of Old Spanish Trail in Paradis, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Friday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Shaw was located at the St. Charles Parish Jail on the above-mentioned warrant. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and jailed with no bond set.

—Derrick Dwayne Druilhet, 41, of John Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting arrest or officer and remaining on property without permission.

A deputy was dispatched to a business on Lake Palourde Road in Amelia in regard to removing a subject. The deputy spoke to a witness who stated Druilhet was causing a disturbance, yelling at another subject. Druilhet was asked several times to leave the business but refused. Upon being placed in the unit, Druilhet resisted and refused to get in the unit. He was jailed with bond set at $3,000.

—Rosella Elizabeth Voisin, 30, of Lambert Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear. A deputy was dispatched to a business on La. 182 in the Amelia area in reference to a welfare concern.

The deputy made contact with Voisin and learned that there was an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with bond set at $1,163.

—Aaron Joseph Johnson, 34, of Third Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Sunday on charges of license plate lights required, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop signs and yield signs and no insurance.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard and La. 182 when he observed a vehicle traveling without an operational license plate light. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, Johnson. Through the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located.

It was also learned that Johnson had a suspended driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest through the Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed with bond set at $5,303.50.

—David Wayne Mire, 43, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone and possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

A deputy was flagged down in reference to a welfare concern in the Amelia area. Contact with Mire was made on St. Marie Alley. While speaking with Mire, drugs were located and it was learned that there were children present in the residence where Mire was located, Smith said. St. Marie Alley is less than 2,000 feet from multiple churches, a school and the library. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Bryan Keith Faulk, 35, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. A deputy patrolling the area of Barrow Street in Amelia observed a vehicle cross the double yellow line. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, Faulk. It was learned that Faulk’s driver’s license was suspended. He was released on a summons to appear Jan. 10.

—Oscar Scott, 32, of Mayon Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Sunday for charges of possession of marijuana and driving on roadway laned for traffic. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 West when he observed a vehicle cross the center line. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, Scott. Through the stop, drugs were located. He was released on a summons to appear Jan. 10.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 94 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Devante Frank, 27, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Friday on a warrant for 12 counts of failure to pay fines. Frank was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants he held for the city court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Ricardo Cruz, 38, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). Officers responded to a local motel on Brashear Avenue in regard to illegal drug activity. Officers came into contact with Cruz who was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was jailed.

—Jordan L. Vidos, 34, of North Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana. Vidos was located at the Morgan City Police Department and was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. He was jailed.

—Anthony D. Lightfoot, 37, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Officers responded to a residence on Federal Avenue in regard to a domestic disturbance.

Officers spoke to the victim who stated that Lightfoot had committed a battery on her. The victim did have visible signs of injury that were consistent to her statements. Lightfoot was not at the residence, but officers did locate him on Railroad Avenue. He was jailed.

—Pierre J. Gaudet, 49, of La. 347 in Leonville, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, no turn signal and possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone). An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of La. 70 and Veterans Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gaudet.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the center console and several pills identified as hydrocodone for which Gaudet did not have a prescription. He was jailed.

—Luis Zuniga, 31, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Saturday on charges of driver must be licensed, muffler requirements prevention of excess smoke and a warrant for a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Federal Avenue near Franklin Street. The driver was identified as Zuniga. A computer check revealed that Zuniga did not have a valid driver’s license. Zuniga also held an active warrant for the Morgan City Police Department.

The warrant stems from an incident in February that alleges Zuniga was involved in a domestic altercation in the presence of juveniles. He was jailed.

—Rosella Franklin, 30, of Lambert Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:19 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to pay fine. Franklin was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant she held for the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Douglas Dilsaver Jr., 37, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft $1,000 to $5,000. Officers responded to a local business on Seventh Street in regard to a theft. Officers spoke to the victim who stated that her cellphone was stolen from the location. Video surveillance from the business was able to capture the theft and a description of the suspect.

The victim was able to give officers a possible location of the phone.

Officers went to a residence on Fig Street and came into contact with Dilsaver, who matched the description of the suspect on the video surveillance. Officers also located the cellphone in Dilsaver’s residence. He was jailed.

—Ransdal G. Fontenot Jr., 53, of Fig Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were in the area of Fig Street looking for an individual involved in a theft, when they came into contact with Fontenot.

Fontenot was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—Bryan K. Faulk, 35, of Village Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for four counts of failure to pay fines. Faulk was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants he held for the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Deion Notto, 24, of Kelli Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Saturday on charges of resisting an officer by force and resisting an officer failure to comply. He was jailed with bond set at $633.

—Glen R. Jones, 54, of Ridgeview Lane in Broussard, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Sunday on charges of second offense driving while intoxicated, suspended driver’s license, stop sign violation and failure to signal. He was jailed and released on a $77 bond.

—Wanya Francis, 24, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Sunday on charges of principle accessory armed robbery and simple robbery. She was jailed with no bond set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Brad Falgout, 41, of Ceylon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana over 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia and general speed law 30 mph in a 20 mph zone.