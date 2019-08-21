Sheriff: K-9 officer assists in Berwick arrest

A traffic stop in Berwick had an open-air sniff performed by K-9 Officer Buddy which led to the recovery of drugs, cash and the arrest of a Texas man St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Wade Blackburn, 43, of Rolling Meadows Drive in Lancaster, Texas, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of Schedule I drugs with the intent to distribute (MDMA), possession of Schedule II drugs with the intent to distribute (Hydrocodone), possession of schedule IV drugs with the intent to distribute (Xanax), and transactions involving drug proceeds.

Narcotics detectives were traveling westbound on U.S. 90 in Berwick when they observed a vehicle cross over the solid white line onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Blackburn.

During the stop, K-9 Buddy was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. After K-9 Buddy showed an odor response to the vehicle, a search of the vehicle was conducted which led to the recovery of drugs and cash. Blackburn was jailed with no bond set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 48 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Charmine Louise Cotton, 35, of La. 28 East in Pineville, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Monday on two warrants for the charges of possession of Schedule II drugs (methamphetamine) and parole violation. Cotton turned herself in to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Ronald Wayne Johnson Jr., 28, of Martin Luther King Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday for theft by shoplifting and resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Deputies were dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft. Deputies made contact with witnesses who stated Johnson had committed a theft. During the arrest, Johnson resisted deputies. He was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 53 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Louis W. Saylor III, 54, of Landry Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Monday on charges of turn signal violation, driving under suspension, and possession of Schedule I (THC oil). An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of David Drive and Victor II Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Saylor. A computer check revealed his license was under suspension. During the officer’s investigation, Saylor was found in possession of Schedule I narcotic (THC oil). He was jailed.

—Jarvis Darrel Granger, 33, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and resisting an officer. An officer investigating illegal narcotic activity came into contact with Granger at a local motel on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Granger was found in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. When officers attempted to arrest Granger he resisted by pulling away from officers. He was jailed.

—Kimberly Bonnette, 32, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Monday on charges of first offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear. Officers were called to an Egle Street residence about illegal drug use. Officers came into contact with Bonnette. Officers observed suspected marijuana in plain view while speaking to Bonnette inside the residence. A warrants check revealed City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

Franklin Sheriff Morris Beverly reported the Franklin Police Department responded to eight complaints over the past 24 hours and made the following arrest:

—Mario Williams Jr., 19, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed with no bond set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.