Sheriff: Drugs, gun found during traffic stop

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Jeanerette man who was a passenger in the vehicle and resisted arrest as well as performed a battery on an officer after drugs and a gun were found, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release

—Jamiyon Jamaud Bolden, 19, of Sorrel Lane in Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest or officer, second offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Cedric Benjamin Gant, 22, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. Gant was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Cassi Vining Rankin, 30, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday on an Assumption Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. Rankin was transferred to another agency.

—Frederick Brent Fournet, 31, of Osage Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of general speeding law, turning movements and signals required, expired driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fournet was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Curstone Paul Alfred, 44, of Eves Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespass. He was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 29 calls for service and the following arrest was made:

—Ronald Clark, 52, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Officers located Clark after a complaint on Federal Avenue. Clark fit the description of the subject involved in the complaint and found him in an intoxicated condition. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Dietesha Butler, 31, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. She was jailed and later released on a $374 bond.

—Demetrius R. King Green, 31, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no driver’s license and speeding 45 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. He was jailed and later released on a $459 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.