Sheriff: Drug probe leads to robbery, rape arrest

A drug transaction set to occur on May 22 in Napoleonville led to the arrest of a Paincourtville man on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and first-degree rape, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported in a news release.

—Dequan Stewart, 18, of La. 308 in Paincourtville, was arrested Monday on charges of armed robbery, first-degree rape, and aggravated battery related to an incident on or about May 22.

On that date, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery and rape that occurred near Napoleonville. Deputies interviewed the purported victims who advised that they pre-arranged to meet in order to conduct a drug transaction. The victims were met by several individuals who were armed. The victims reported that they were led into a structure at gunpoint where they were robbed and at least one of them was raped. The victims did not know the identity of the suspects. Detectives conducted an intensive investigation and were able to identify Stewart as a suspect, Falcon said. Stewart was jailed with no bail set.

Falcon also reported the following arrest:

—Elton Jerome Pinn, 35, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested Monday on a traffic violation and six fugitive warrants from Morgan City Police Department. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement Unit on assignment observed a vehicle on La. 182 commit a traffic violation. The officer initiated a stop on the vehicle and the driver provided his name with an improper spelling. After denying the presence of any identification in his possession, the suspect provided an identification card with the last name spelled Pinn. A national crime information center database check on Pinn came back as wanted on six fugitive warrants from Morgan City Police Department. Pinn was jailed into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and then turned over to Morgan City authorities.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 123 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Joseph Touchet Jr., 29, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and possession of Schedule III (Suboxone). Officers were called to a local business on La. 70 in reference to an intoxicated person sleeping in the lobby. Officers located and identified the person as Touchet. Officers observed Touchet in an intoxicated condition and in possession of an open alcoholic beverage container. He was also found in possession of suspected Suboxone. He was jailed.

—Robert L. Lyles, 64, of Kem Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft under $1,000. Officers were called to a local business on La. 182 in reference to a shoplifter. Officers were advised by store employees they observed Lyles concealing items valued at $42.50 on his person. He was jailed.

—Shauni E. Daigle, 26, of La. 70 in Pierre Part, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

—Dalton James Callender, 23, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to North First Street in reference to an attempted theft. Officers came into contact with Daigle and Callender. During the officer’s investigation, Daigle and Callender were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Callender was additionally found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. Both were jailed.

—April Aucoin, 39, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Friday on a warrant for a charge of probation violation. Aucoin was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on a warrant issued by City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Jeremy Andrews, 31, of Shaw Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Friday on a charge of first offense possession of synthetic marijuana. Officers were dispatched to a Fifth Street business in reference to a subject using illegal narcotics on the property. Officers located Andrews in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. He was jailed.

—Alicia Lorraine Fuselier, 42, of Roder Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Sunday on charges of headlights required and first offense driving while intoxicated. An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and David Drive. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Fuselier. The officer suspected driver impairment and a standardized field sobriety test was given. She performed poorly on the test and was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department where she refused to submit to a breath test. A search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was collected. Test results pending testing at State Police Crime Lab. She was jailed.

—Keith Rondell Gabriel, 58, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Melissa Cuvillier, 54, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Louisa Street. Officers learned Gabriel and Cuvillier had committed a battery on one another. Both were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 117 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Justin Courvelle David Price, 30, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Friday on a warrant for criminal neglect of family. A deputy made contact with Price at the courtroom in the Franklin Courthouse in reference to an active warrant for his arrest. Price was jailed and released on a paid fine.

—Irvin Jermaine Escort, 39, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/ revoked/ canceled, improper lane usage, and speeding. A transportation deputy made contact with Escort when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency for booking. No bail has been set.

—Jesse M. Schick, 35, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Friday on a warrant for criminal damage to property. Deputies traveled to a residence on Tiffany Street in Patterson in reference to an active warrant for Schick. The warrant stems from an incident in which Schick damaged a vehicle at a local business in Bayou Vista. The deputy had been provided with information and tips concerning the situation that was sent in to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office via social media which led to securing the warrant. He was jailed and released on a $500 bond.

—Gustavo Ruelas, 32, of Shady Oak Court in Houma, was arrested at 7:06 a.m. Saturday on charges for unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution, possession of a fraudulent document, careless operation with accident, and no driver’s license. Deputies responded to a call of a crash on Barrow Street in Amelia. Deputies made contact with Ruelas, who said he fell asleep while driving. Through the investigation, deputies learned that Ruelas had no driver’s license and was in possession of a fraudulent passport. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Megan Pearson, 28, of Avenue J in Lake Charles, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Saturday for charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting an officer by giving false information, resisting by force, no driver’s license, careless operation with an accident, and possession of methamphetamines. A deputy responded to a call of a vehicle in a ditch in Amelia and the driver was leaving on foot. The deputy made contact with a citizen who stated that the driver was walking nearby on Lake Palourde Road. The deputy traveled to the location and made contact with a female subject, identified as Pearson. Through the investigation, Pearson was established as the driver of the vehicle despite her giving false information to the deputy. Pearson was in possession of methamphetamine and resisted arrest. She was jailed and bond was denied.

—Patrel Marie Jenkins, 44, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of hydrocodone and possession/ distribution/ sale of a legend drug without a prescription. A booking deputy made contact with Jenkins when a bondsman turned Jenkins in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a bond surrender. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Corey Percle, 39, of Field Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Saturday on charges of no license plate, no driver’s license, possession of Schedule II drugs, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension, no insurance, and switched license plate. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Two Sister’s Court when he observed a vehicle with a homemade license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Percle. Through the stop, drugs were found in Percle’s possession. He was jailed and bond was denied.

—Danny M. Harris, 59, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, license plate light, and no insurance. A deputy was patrolling La. 182 near Baldwin when he observed a vehicle with no operable license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Harris. Through the stop, the deputy was advised by dispatch that the vehicle was not insured and Harris was operating with a suspended license. Harris was arrested and released on a summons to appear Nov. 8.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Christopher Sylvester, 23, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax).

—Jordan Poole, 20, of Sandy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property (over $500). The police department received a call regarding damage to property. Throughout the course of the complaint, Poole was identified as a suspect. Officers located Poole’s vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted at which time officers made contact with Sylvester and Poole. While speaking with Sylvester, he was found to be in possession of a quantity of Xanax pills. Both were jailed.

—Nicole Hebert, 35, of Cross Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Saturday for charges of first offense driving while intoxicated and speeding 54 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contact was made with Hebert. While speaking with Hebert, she exhibited signs of being impaired. A field sobriety test was conducted at which time she performed poorly. Hebert was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Depart-ment where she provided a valid breath sample of .095 grams blood alcohol content. She was jailed.

—Joshua Dimaggio, 21, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Tramadol) and two taillights required. An officer observed a vehicle with only one functioning tail light. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at which time contact was made with Dimaggio. During the course of the stop, Dimaggio was found to be in possession of a quantity of Tramadol pills. He was jailed.

—Robert Watkins, 40, of Gray Street in Gray, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Saturday on charges of two headlights required and driving under suspension. An officer observed a vehicle with only one working headlight. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at which time contact was made with the driver, identified as Watkins. During the course of the stop, it was learned that Watkin’s license was suspended. He was jailed.

—Michael Cousson, 54, of Cooper Road in Arnaudville, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint. During the course of the investigation, officers made contact with Cousson in the vehicle. While speaking with Cousson, consent was given to search the vehicle at which time methamphetamine and marijuana were located inside the vehicle. He was jailed.

—Daniel Smith, 33, of Nicklaus Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Sunday on a charge of remaining where forbidden. Officers responded to a local business in regard to a subject being on the property who was not supposed to be.

During the course of the investigation it was learned that Smith had been warned several times in the past not to return to the store and did so anyway on that night. Smith was located at his residence on Nicklaus Street and placed under arrest. He was jailed.

—A male juvenile, 16, of Morgan City, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, no driver’s license, no insurance and curfew violation.

—A male juvenile, 14, of Morgan City, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Monday on a charge of curfew violation. An officer in the area of Fifth Street observed a vehicle leave the roadway and go onto the curbing. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at which time officers made contact with the two juveniles. During the course of the stop, it was learned that the juvenile driver did not have a driver’s license and the vehicle did not have insurance. Both juveniles were jailed and released to their parents.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Warren Harris III, 17, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of no driver’s license and no taillights. He was jailed with bond set at $443.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that the Franklin Police Department responded to 18 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—Mikel Ashley, 48, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Friday on a warrant for probation violation. He was jailed with no bond set.