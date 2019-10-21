Search on Sixth Street leads to two arrests

Morgan City’s Narcotics Division searched a residence on Sixth Street in Morgan City and found marijuana and synthetic marijuana packaged for sale in the home with two juveniles present, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—David T. Francois, 47 of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone and possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

—Summer Billiot, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for five counts of failure to pay fines, a warrant for two counts of failure to appear, and a warrant for Terrebonne Parish for failure to appear.

The Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant of a residence on Sixth Street. Located inside the residence were individuals identified as Francois, Billiot and two juveniles.

During the search, officers located suspected marijuana and synthetic marijuana packaged for sale along with drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The residence is located within 2,000 feet of a school which is considered a drug free zone. A warrant check revealed that Billiot held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City, the 16th Judicial District Court and Terrebonne Parish. Both Francois and Billiot were jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 36 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—David L. Aucoin Jr., 23, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone.

Officers responded to a local motel on La. 182 in regards to illegal drug activity. Officers arrived and located Aucoin. Aucoin was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale and drug paraphernalia. Also, the location of the motel is with 2000 feet of a church which is considered a drug free zone. He was jailed.

—Dustin Lowe, 34, of Trotter Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Lowe was located in the area of La. 182 near Martin Luther King Boulevard. A warrant check was done and it was determined that Lowe held an active warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court. He was jailed.

—Harriet Lowe, 33, of Daspit Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic violence. Lowe was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest for an active warrant she held for the 16th Judicial District Court. She was jailed.

—Kenneth J. Scott, 21, of Southeast Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana, a warrant for five counts of failure to pay fines, and driving under suspension. Officers responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue. Scott was one of the drivers involved in the crash. A computer check of Scott’s driver’s license revealed that it was suspended. Scott also held active warrants with the 16th Judicial District Court and the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—A’dontey R. Owens, 21, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to pay fine. Owens was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant he held for the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Ashley T. Francois, 32, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Thursday on a charge of prohibited acts all Schedules altered prescription. An officer responded to a local medical facility in regards to a prescription being forged. The officer arrived and was informed that a prescription received from Francois had been altered. The officer made contact with Francois inside the facility and placed her under arrest. She was jailed.

—Heidi C. Hoffpauir, 50, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft under $1,000. Officers responded to a local business on La. 182 in regards to a theft. Officers were informed by the employees that Hoffpauir had left the store without paying for an item. Officers located Hoffipauir in the parking lot and located the item taken which was valued at $3.26. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 23 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Ryan Joseph Delahoussaye, 26, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse child endangerment law and violation of protective orders. Deputies located Delahoussaye at an address on Greenwood Street in Morgan City and were advised of the active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—David Anthony Hicks, 41, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Thursday for charges of leash law. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Delmar Avenue in reference to a dog bite complaint. The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that a dog came into his yard and bit him. Through the investigation, the deputy learned that the dog belonged to Hicks. The deputy made contact with Hicks and arrested him. He was released on a summons to appear on Jan. 10.

—Eddie Lee Clark Jr., 23, of Palm Lane in Labadieville, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving on right side of the road/exceptions and resisting an officer by flight. Deputies were patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle traveling in the left lane for an extended time. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to travel for several miles. When the vehicle eventually pulled over, the deputy made contact with the driver, Clark. He was jailed and released on a $1,750 bond.

—Fransico Carrizlez, 23, of Schuller Road in Houston, Texas, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Thursday on charges of speeding, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (heroin) with intent to distribute and three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance in presence of juveniles. A deputy was running stationary radar on U.S. 90 near Calumet when he observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Carrizlez. Through the stop, drugs were found, Smith said. Carrizlez was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Kevin Jamal Gant, 32, of Grout Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery. He was jailed with bond set at $437.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Hope Martin, 42, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Klonopin). She was jailed and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Bond was set at $2,500.