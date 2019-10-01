Reckless driving complaint leads to heroin charge

An officer responding to a complaint of reckless driving on U.S. 90 stopped a Morgan City man who was in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and had warrants for his arrest, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Shade Suire, 26, of Chestnut Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for the City Court of Morgan City on the charge of resisting an officer.

Officers were called to the area of U.S. 90 and Martin Luther King Boulevard due to a reckless driver. The officer was given a description of the vehicle and located it on U.S. 90. The officer stopped the driver after a short time and found that he had warrants from the City Court of Morgan City. The officer also located suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop. Suire was jailed.

Blair also reported the Morgan City Police Department responded to 123 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Scott Barbier, 49, of Florence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. Friday on a charge of abuse of toxic vapors. Officers were called to a Florence Street residence after someone saw Barbier inhaling propane. Officers located Barbier passed out in a shed. After speaking with officers Barbier admitted to huffing propane. Barbier was jailed.

—Curtis Ray, 30, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Friday on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone, and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

Detectives served a search warrant at a Duke Street residence. Ray was located at the residence. Detectives located suspected marijuana which was packaged for sale along with suspected paraphernalia. Ray was jailed.

—Wingler Garcia-Pinto, 22, of Coach Court in Houma, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding and no driver’s license. An officer on U.S. 90 clocked a vehicle traveling 82 miles per hours in a 70 miles per hour zone and stopped the driver. Officers made contact with the driver, Garcia-Pinto, and it was learned that he did not have a driver’s license. He was jailed.

—Epigmenio Garcia-Sedano, 55, of Plant Road in Houma, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Sunday on a charge of no driver’s license. An officer saw a vehicle strike a curb while making a turn. The officer stopped the driver and spoke with him to make sure he was not impaired. The officer learned that the driver, Garcia-Sedano, did not have a driver’s license. He was jailed.

—Cristobal Chilisna, 39, of Second Street in Amelia, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Sunday on charges of traffic control signals and no driver’s license. An officer on La. 182 saw a vehicle disregard a red traffic signal. The officer stopped the driver, identified as Chilisna, and learned that he did not have a driver’s license. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Shawn Verdun, 20, of K Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. Saturday for charges of second offense possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts resisting an officer.

An officer in the area of U.S. 90 west observed a vehicle without a visible light showing the license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with Verdun. Verdun consented to a search of the vehicle and officers located suspected marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. Verdun was advised of the marijuana at which time he fled on foot. Verdun was apprehended and jailed with no bond set.

—William Reaux, 23, of Holly Lane in New Iberia, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Saturday for charges of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone.

The Berwick Police Department received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Fourth Street. Officers made contact with Reaux who gave consent for officers to search his vehicle. Marijuana, methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. Reaux was jailed with no bond set.

—Danyelle Morgan, 34, of Texas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on warrants for failure to appear for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Berwick Police Department received information that Morgan, who had active warrants, was at a residence in Berwick. Officers went to the residence and located Morgan. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Daniel Alvarado-Lopez, 26, of La. 311 in Houma, was arrested at midnight Monday for charges of speeding 60 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone, third offense driving while intoxicated refusal, open container, and driving under suspension.

An officer in the area of U.S. 90 observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with Alvarado-Lopez. Alvarado-Lopez showed signs of being impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted which he performed poorly on.

Alvarado-Lopez was found to have an open alcoholic container inside the vehicle and it was learned that his driver’s license was suspended. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he refused to submit to a breath test and was transported to a local hospital where he consented to give a blood sample. Officers learned that Alvarado-Lopez had two previous driving while intoxicated convictions since 2017. He was jailed with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 85 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Pedro Vazquez Garcia, 39, of Easy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:03 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/ revoked/ canceled. A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 West in Centerville when he observed a vehicle cross the center and fog lines multiple times.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Garcia, and was advised by dispatch that Garcia held an active warrant for his arrest. Garcia was jailed and released on a $1,000 bond.

—Mark Houston Buteau, 51, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Pan Am Lane in Charenton in reference to the complainant’s dogs barking at something. The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that she had seen Buteau and had asked him to leave the property. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Buteau held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Travis Wayne Montgomery, 44, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Saturday for charges of switched license plate/ stolen license plate, driving under suspension, no insurance, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy patrolling the area of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with a switched license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Montgomery, who was driving under suspension and had no insurance on the vehicle.

Dispatch advised the deputy that Montgomery also held an active warrant for his arrest. Montgomery was jailed with bail set at $4,000.

—Ulyess John Boudreaux, 39, of Kemper Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on an active warrant for charges of theft, criminal trespass, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Kemper Street in reference to locating Boudreaux who held an active warrant for his arrest.

The deputy made contact with Boudreaux and advised him of the active warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Christian Mark Rentrop, 44, of Cantrell Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Saturday for charges of no lights in fog and possession of marijuana. A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 East near Thorguson Drive when he observed a vehicle traveling without running lights on.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Rentrop. Through the stop, marijuana belonging to Rentrop was located. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear Dec. 2.

—Timothy John Ohmer, 52, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Sunday on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of obedience to officers/traffic signs, operating a vehicle with an expired license, and failure to honor a written promise to appear.

A deputy went to a residence on Lake Palourde Road in reference to locating Ohmer, who held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Ohmer and advised him of the active warrant. He was jailed and released on a $365 bond.

—John A. Anderson, 44, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:33 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for criminal trespass.

—Ronalyn S. Anderson, 31, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:33 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for criminal trespass.

A deputy went to a residence on Filmore Street in reference to locating J. Anderson and R. Anderson who had warrants for their arrest. The deputy made contact with J. Anderson and R. Anderson and advised them of the warrants. They were arrested and each released on a summons to appear Dec. 2.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Travis J. Morin, 36, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Thursday on charges of second degree kidnapping and battery of a dating partner. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Desmond Richard, 38, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was jailed with bail set at $532.

—Synisha Welsh, 28, of Carmen Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest or officer by giving false information. She was jailed with bond set at $307.

—Whitney Klein, 55, of Pecan Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Sunday on charges of first offense possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage. She was jailed with bond set at $1,750.