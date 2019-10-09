Rape investigation leads to arrest

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Investigation Division worked with U.S. Border Patrol and were able to make an arrest of an undocumented alien a charge of rape of a young woman, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

Martin Humberto Montes Dimas, 36, of Barrow Street in Amelia, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for first degree rape.

Detectives with the Investigations Division with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol made contact with Montes Dimas during an active investigation of the rape of juvenile female who was under 13 at the time of the incident. Montes Dimas was developed as the suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has not been set.

“I cannot stress enough that what happens on the border will ultimately affect communities across the entire country,” said Chief Gregory K. Bovino of the U.S. Border Patrol in New Orleans “The alleged rape of a child is heartbreaking, but it’s all the worse when committed by an illegal alien, with a significant criminal history, who should never have been here in the first place.”

Sheriff Blaise Smith was also complimentary of his Investigations and Patrol Divisions in its involvement in the case and the arrest.