Radio Logs for September 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Sept. 6
5:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
6:52 a.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
6:53 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.
8:39 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Street; Medical.
9:18 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
9:31 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Complaint.
9:34 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
10:10 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Theft.
10:14 a.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Complaint.
10:34 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.
11:52 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Officer stand by.
11:55 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Patrol request.
12:14 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.
12:50 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
1 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:28 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:32 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
1:39 p.m. La. 182 West; Stalled vehicle.
1:43 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
1:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:07 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:11 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Civil.
2:31 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.
2:35 p.m. Egle Street; Complaint.
3:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:25 p.m. La. 182 and Industrial Road; Complaint.
5:33 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.
5:37 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
6:45 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
7:10 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problem.
7:55 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.
8:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Removal of subject.
8:36 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.
9:11 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up call.
9:45 p.m. Tiger Stadium; Medical.
11:23 p.m. 200 block of Short Street; Loud music.
11:48 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Narcotics activity.
Saturday, Sept. 7
12:29 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
12:42 a.m. Legends; Fight.
1:34 a.m. Legends; Disturbance.
2:04 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Medical.
2:22 a.m. Sixth Street; Reckless driver.
2:50 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; 911 hang up call.
3:14 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
3:30 a.m. La. 182 and Everett Street; Arrest.
4:20 a.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Suspicious person.
5:15 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
7:41 a.m. Lake Palourde Road and Justa Street; Open door.
8:39 a.m. 200 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
10:29 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Civil.
10:37 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Fire.
10:59 a.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
12:59 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
1:04 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
1:10 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Animal complaint.
1:22 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
1:23 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Medical.
1:32 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.
2:01 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Burglary.
2:27 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.
2:32 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint,
3:44 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
3:47 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Street; Animal complaint.
5:42 p.m. Lawrence Park; Drunk subject.
6:17 p.m. Justa Street; Juvenile problem.
9:55 p.m. General MacArthur Street; Loud music.
9:56 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Complaint.
10:55 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Loud music.
11:35 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
Sunday, Sept. 8
1 a.m. Amelia; Assistance.
1:39 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Missing person.
2 a.m. Sandra Street; Frequent patrols.
4:51 a.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Domestic disturbance.
6:20 a.m. Eleventh Street; Disturbance.
8:03 a.m. Pecan Street; Complaint.
8:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
8:20 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifting.
9:32 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
9:41 a.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Lost and found.
10:23 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
11:04 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.
11:37 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Animal complaint.
12:07 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.
12:31 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.
12:43 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.
2:41 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.
4:36 p.m. 1200 block of Walnut Street; Disturbance.
6:38 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
7:17 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Frequent patrols.
7:29 p.m. Teche Road; Assistance.
9:37 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:32 p.m. U.S. 90 West into Patterson; Reckless driver.
10:45 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Alarm.
11:15 p.m. Onstead and Mayon streets; Accident.
Monday, Sept. 9
12:26 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
12:37 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:23 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Frequent patrols.
1:46 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Harassment.
3:05 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
4:42 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
4:54 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Harass-ment.