Radio Logs for September 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Sept. 5

8:59 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Speeder.

9 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove a subject.

9:08 a.m. 7100 block of La.182; Animal complaint.

9:47 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Trespassing.

9:51 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

9:56 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Attempted burglary.

10:11 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.

10:14 a.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Animal complaint.

10:21 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

10:36 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Animal complaint.

10:56 a.m. Shaw Drive and Shaw Street; Theft.

10:59 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.

11:12 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.

11:19 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

12:29 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

1:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

3:47 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Harassment.

3:56 p.m. 7400 block of La 182 East; Theft.

5:48 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problems.

6:05 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

6:56 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:02 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Harassment.

8:18 p.m. 700 block of Second Street; Alarm.

8:22 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

9:19 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; 911 hang up.

9:19 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Loud music.

9:23 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.

11:26 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

11:59 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.

Friday, Sept. 6

1:28 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:16 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

4:32 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

4:51 a.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.