Radio Logs for September 4
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
7:14 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.
7:55 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Medical.
8 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.
8:05 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical.
8:23 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Arrest.
9:03 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.
9:55 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
9:59 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Animal complaint.
10:55 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
11:39 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Crash.
11:45 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.
12:06 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Reckless operation.
12:10 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Complaint.
12:21 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Crash.
12:49 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Complaint.
12:57 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:03 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
1:22 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.
1:39 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Arrest.
2:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:37 p.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Animal complaint.
3:09 p.m. East Gate; Arrest.
3:21 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.
4:04 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Theft.
4:13 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.
4:37 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Complaint.
5:31 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.
5:49 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
7:10 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.
8:17 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Alarm.
8:49 p.m. Sixth and Leona streets; Arrests.
10:21 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Alarm.
10:36 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:58 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
11:47 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
12:59 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Narcotics search.