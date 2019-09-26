Radio Logs for September 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

7:56 a.m. Florence Street; Animal.

8:35 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction; Stalled vehicle.

8:52 a.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.

9:57 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Animal.

10:25 a.m. Lawrence Park; Disturbance.

10:27 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Medical.

10:52 a.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Lost/found property.

11:03 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Arrest.

11:33 a.m. Morgan City High School; Accident.

11:35 a.m. Park Road; Complaint.

11:41 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Loud noise.

12:02 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal.

12:17 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Drunk person.

12:41 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

1:01 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.

1:38 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Arrest.

2 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.

2:45 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Accident.

5:04 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Accident.

5:07 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft of vehicle.

6:21 p.m. Everett and Greenwood streets; Warrant.

6:45 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Medical emergency.

7:43 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

Thursday, Sept. 26

12:30 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Medical emergency.

4:11 a.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Street; Suspicious vehicle.