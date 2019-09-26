Radio Logs for September 26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
7:56 a.m. Florence Street; Animal.
8:35 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction; Stalled vehicle.
8:52 a.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.
9:57 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Animal.
10:25 a.m. Lawrence Park; Disturbance.
10:27 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Medical.
10:52 a.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Lost/found property.
11:03 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Arrest.
11:33 a.m. Morgan City High School; Accident.
11:35 a.m. Park Road; Complaint.
11:41 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Loud noise.
12:02 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal.
12:17 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Drunk person.
12:41 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
1:01 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.
1:38 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Arrest.
2 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.
2:45 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Accident.
5:04 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Accident.
5:07 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft of vehicle.
6:21 p.m. Everett and Greenwood streets; Warrant.
6:45 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Medical emergency.
7:43 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.
Thursday, Sept. 26
12:30 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Medical emergency.
4:11 a.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Street; Suspicious vehicle.