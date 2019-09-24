Radio Logs September 24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Sept. 23
5:49 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.
6:23 a.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
7:26 a.m. General McArthur Street; Warrant.
8:03 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.
8:43 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
8:55 a.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
10:07 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
10:52 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.
11:05 a.m. City Wharf; Warrant.
12:47 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical emergency.
1:42 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.
2:08 p.m. Area of Fifth and Main streets; Suspicious subjects.
2:27 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Theft.
4:01 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Suspicious subject.
4:43 p.m. Sixth and Hilda streets; Warrant.
5:25 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
6:05 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.
6:17 p.m. Berwick Police Department; Inmate transport.
6:53 p.m. Teche Regional Medical Center; Battery.
8:10 p.m. 100 block of Egle Street; Frequent patrol.
8:33 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.
9:10 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Complaint.
9:39 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Reckless driver.
10:17 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
12:44 a.m. 600 block of Third Street; Disturbance.
1:31 a.m. Berwick Police Department; Inmate transport.
2:42 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Frequent patrol.
3:30 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Frequent patrol.