Radio Logs September 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 13

8:04 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

9:43 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

9:55 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.

11:13 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Civil issue.

12:55 p.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Drive; Welfare check.

1:21 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Medical.

2:52 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

3:10 p.m. Willard and Seventh streets; 911 hang up.

3:24 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare check.

3:41 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Accident.

3:48 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Theft.

4:41 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Accident.

4:56 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

5:09 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.

5:45 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

6:18 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

8:46 p.m. Fourth Street; Suspicious subject.

8:48 p.m. Morgan City area; Welfare concern.

9:18 p.m. Brownell Homes; No lights.

9:19 p.m. Brownell Homes; Battery.

10:53 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Hang up call.

11:32 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

Saturday, Sept. 14

12:03 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

12:15 a.m. La. 70; Pursuit.

1:39 a.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

3:54 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:07 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

9:34 a.m. La. 182 and David Drive; Accident.

12:33 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Drive; Theft.

2:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

3:12 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.

3:44 p.m. Egle and Second streets; Animal.

5:25 p.m. Seventh Street and Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

6:45 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Medical emergency.

6:55 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Lines sparking.

7:41 p.m. Willard Street; Complaint.

7:52 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:14 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assist.

11:48 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Open line.

Sunday, Sept. 15

12:04 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

2:01 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Warrant.

6:41 a.m. 1800 block of McDermott Drive; Loud music.

7:05 a.m. Fourth and Everett streets; Animal.

8:54 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.

9:22 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

9:30 a.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

10:38 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:28 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Medical.

11:43 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Patrol request.

11:59 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.

12:42 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

12:54 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

4:19 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:38 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Lost wallet.

8:28 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assist sheriff’s office.

9:07 p.m. 2300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Alarm.

9:12 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

9:31 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Assist sheriff’s office.

9:35 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Monday, Sept. 16

12:23 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Dogs barking.

1:54 a.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Suspicious subject.

2:05 a.m. Morgan City Police Department Jail; Warrant.

2:34 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:11 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Suspicious subjects.