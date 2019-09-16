Radio Logs September 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Sept. 13
8:04 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.
9:43 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
9:55 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.
11:13 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Civil issue.
12:55 p.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Drive; Welfare check.
1:21 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Medical.
2:52 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
3:10 p.m. Willard and Seventh streets; 911 hang up.
3:24 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare check.
3:41 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Accident.
3:48 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Theft.
4:41 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Accident.
4:56 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
5:09 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.
5:45 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
6:18 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
8:46 p.m. Fourth Street; Suspicious subject.
8:48 p.m. Morgan City area; Welfare concern.
9:18 p.m. Brownell Homes; No lights.
9:19 p.m. Brownell Homes; Battery.
10:53 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Hang up call.
11:32 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
Saturday, Sept. 14
12:03 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.
12:15 a.m. La. 70; Pursuit.
1:39 a.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
3:54 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:07 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
9:34 a.m. La. 182 and David Drive; Accident.
12:33 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Drive; Theft.
2:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
3:12 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.
3:44 p.m. Egle and Second streets; Animal.
5:25 p.m. Seventh Street and Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
6:45 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Medical emergency.
6:55 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Lines sparking.
7:41 p.m. Willard Street; Complaint.
7:52 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:14 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assist.
11:48 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Open line.
Sunday, Sept. 15
12:04 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
2:01 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Warrant.
6:41 a.m. 1800 block of McDermott Drive; Loud music.
7:05 a.m. Fourth and Everett streets; Animal.
8:54 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.
9:22 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
9:30 a.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
10:38 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:28 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Medical.
11:43 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Patrol request.
11:59 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.
12:42 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
12:54 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
4:19 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:38 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Lost wallet.
8:28 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assist sheriff’s office.
9:07 p.m. 2300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Alarm.
9:12 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
9:31 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Assist sheriff’s office.
9:35 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Monday, Sept. 16
12:23 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Dogs barking.
1:54 a.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Suspicious subject.
2:05 a.m. Morgan City Police Department Jail; Warrant.
2:34 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.
4:11 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Suspicious subjects.