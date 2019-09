Radio Logs for September 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

5:44 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

7:57 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problem.

10:15 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:18 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Arrest.

12:16 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

12:20 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

1:03 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

1:26 p.m. 400 block of Union Street; 911 hang up.

1:35 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Welfare concern.

2:11 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Reckless operation.

2:11 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.

2:17 p.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Theft.

2:46 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

2:46 p.m. Cypress Street and Levee Road; Arrest.

2:54 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:38 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Complaint.

3:46 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

4:19 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

5:08 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Crash.

5:08 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.

5:59 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

6:10 p.m. Marshall Street and Federal Avenue; Arrest.

6:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

7:22 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Patrol request.

8:39 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:56 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Burglary.

9:12 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Assistance.

10:04 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.

10:37 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Arrest.

11:17 p.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Assistance.

11:35 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Harassment.

Thursday, Sept. 12

12:38 a.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Complaint.

2:39 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.

4:02 a.m. 1200 block of Second Street; Alarm.