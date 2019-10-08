Radio Logs for October 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 7

7:06 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Medical.

8:35 a.m. Railroad Avenue and First Street; Theft.

8:39 a.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Civil matter.

10:41 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious activity.

11:17 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

1:08 p.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Accident.

1:40 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Harassment.

1:46 p.m. Florida Street; Disturbance.

3:21 p.m. 500 block of Greenwood Street; Patrol request.

3:59 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment.

4:08 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Theft.

4:09 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

4:21 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.

5:48 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

7:15 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

7:15 p.m. 7400 La. 182; Welfare concern.

8:50 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Accident.

11:21 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

2:54 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:30 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.