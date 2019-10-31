Radio Logs for October 31
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
7:08 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.
7:18 a.m. U.S. 90 overpass near Martin Luther King Boulevard westbound; Stalled vehicle.
7:57 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Remove subject.
8:20 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Hang up call.
9:13 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.
9:18 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical emergency.
9:38 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
10:16 a.m. 600 block of Federal Avenue; Attempted burglary.
10:37 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Assist.
10:48 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
2:15 p.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Theft.
2:24 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
2:31 p.m. 200 block of Arkansas Street; Complaint.
2:47 p.m. 2500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:34 p.m. Apple Street; Medical emergency.
3:38 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Medical emergency.
3:45 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Phone harassment.
3:58 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
4:08 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.
4:48 p.m. Egle Street and Shannon Homes area; Complaint (drive-by).
5:39 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:09 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Lost item.
7:13 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Medical.
8:40 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Fire.
8:49 p.m. 8100 block of La. 182; Assistance.
10 p.m. Roderick and Wytchwood streets; Accident.
Thursday, Oct. 31
4:11 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
4:53 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.