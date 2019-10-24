Radio Logs for October 24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
5:50 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Theft.
7:26 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Traffic blockage.
7:37 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
8:22 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
10:03 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.
11:36 a.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
12:34 p.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.
12:36 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
12:37 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
12:40 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.
12:43 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Assistance.
1:07 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Theft.
1:13 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Noisy neighbors.
1:20 p.m. 1000 block of Willard Street; 911 hang up call.
1:28 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Report.
1:34 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Fire alarm.
1:35 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Animal.
1:44 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.
1:46 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Custody issue.
1:49 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Animal.
1:57 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Complaint.
2:21 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Harassment.
2:29 p.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Accident.
2:59 p.m. Apple Street; Complaint.
3:24 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Patient escape attempt.
3:32 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Locked out of car.
3:35 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Frequent patrols.
3:56 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Patient escape attempt.
4:49 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:58 p.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Medical.
5:04 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Welfare check.
5:08 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Locked out of car.
5:15 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment.
6:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
6:38 p.m. 800 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.
6:54 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
7:58 p.m. Karen and McDermott drives; Disturbance.
8:04 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Drunk.
8:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Fight.
8:21 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Civil matter.
8:37 p.m. Morgan City area; Be on look out.
9:17 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Narcotics.
9:31 p.m. Walnut Drive; Complaint.
9:42 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
9:47 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Open door.
10:07 p.m. Walnut and Vine drives; Disturbance.
10:58 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Medical emergency.
11:39 p.m. Tourist Center; Suspicious subject.
Thursday, Oct. 24
2:51 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assist.