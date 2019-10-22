Radio Logs for October 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 21

5:39 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Utilities.

5:49 a.m. North Second Street; Suspicious vehicle.

7:51 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Custody issue.

8:17 a.m. U.S. 90 by Martin Luther King Boulevard exit; Theft.

8:59 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Animal.

9:57 a.m. 600 block of Louisiana Street; Animal.

10:24 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.

10:26 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:44 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

2:28 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Bumper in road.

4:24 p.m. 700 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.

4:46 p.m. Berwick Po-lice Department; Inmate transport.

6:28 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Illegal narcotics.

7:57 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

8:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:23 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Suspicious person.

9:04 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Business alarm.

9:17 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Fight.

10:05 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Medical emergency.

10:59 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Removal of a subject.

11:12 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Warrant arrest.